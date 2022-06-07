Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood needs you!

With her back to back shows in the foreign industry, it is evident that Priyanka's Indian audience is expecting her comeback with a solid script. Priyanka, who is now a part of the Hollywood industry, has been keeping in touch with her roles in the Indian Cinema. Being the star cast of any movie, Priyanka Chopra has proved her part with several roles. She has been a part of the best movies and she has impressed her audience with her dynamic character.

Can we please get her back??