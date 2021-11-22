Priyanka Chopra can keep 'Jonas' out of her profile but not out of her life!

Yesterday we saw Priyanka Chopra remove 'Jonas' from her Instagram profile and the moment she did that, it set the entire internet ablaze! Rumours of all sorts, about the rift going on between the couple to the possibility of a future breakout between the two, we witnessed them all.

Today, Priyanka Chopra deliberately or not, put rest to those rumours by posting a comment on one of Nick Jonas' latest workout update on his social media. PeeCee commented, "Damn! I just died in your arms would...," as Nick looked ripped lifting some ways to increase his arm strength.

In a way it is good that the fake circus of speculated news died just a day after it had started. Had you believed in those rumours?