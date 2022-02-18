Priyanka Chopra corrects Rosie O'Donnell on individuality

Priyanka Chopra is globally known and that's not because of her husband but because of her work. Believe it or not but Priyanka is more famous and successful than Nick. The Jonas brothers got back together only a few years ago. In a recent incident, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and corrected Rosie O'Donnell on individuality. The actress said that we all deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology.

The reason why she had this was because Rosie O'Donnell had apologized to Priyanka and Nick on social media over the fact that she mistook the actress as the daughter of Deepak Chopra, the Indian-American author.

Thoughts on this?