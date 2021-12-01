Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and the saga of their accents

Priyanka Chopra has made a successful jump from Bollywood to Hollywood. She is now doing a number of big-budget projects. One of the reasons is the way she seamlessly adapted to the American accent. She had stated in the past that her accent changes the moment she is on a flight.

There have been people who have criticised her for talking in an American accent and not in an Indian accent in films and interviews. And the same set of people criticised Deepika Padukone when she did 'xXX: Return of Xander Cage'. In the film, she talks in an Indian accent English. Which people thought pulled them out of the film as she should have talked in an American accent. So what is the right accent?