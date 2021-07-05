Priyanka Chopra As A Global Ambassador And Creative Collaborator Of Max Factor

Max Factor is delighted to announce actor, philanthropist, and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the new global representative and creative collaborator. She will be the face of major beauty product launches and beauty campaigns throughout this year and beyond too, beginning with the new launch of Facefinity All Day Flawless Airbrush Finish 3 in 1 Foundation campaign. This was created to combine concealer, foundation, and primer to transform the look of skin by giving it a professional airbrush finish to your makeup.

As a multi-faceted promoter, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and a spokeswoman around the world, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is a winner of the empowerment that comes with transformation, driving-related and purposeful conversations that motivate today’s women.

Priyanka will get connected by different makeup artists around the world who will continue to be responsible for an expert professional lens on how to use Max Factor products to provide effortless transformation. Priyanka said that this brand is behind the most iconic and effortless beauty transformations in pop culture and she is privileged to be collaborating as their new global ambassador.