Priyanka Chopra had one condition to be starred in Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa film is starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which made the fans go insane! However, did you know that Priyanka Chopra had put up some conditions in front of Farhan before saying yes to the movie! Nothing about contracts or paycheques. Well, you wouldn't believe what she asked for? As the actor is working for the promotion of her Hollywood movie Matrix: The Resurrection. She spoke in the interview that she missed speaking in Hindi and doing Bollywood movies. While speaking to NDTV she said, " I have told Farhan it's been a while since I spoke Hindi in a movie, I want to do that and I want to dance so there should be a dance in the film."

We too miss you Priyanka and we can't wait to see you work in a Hindi film. She also revealed that the film will not begin shooting until the end of 2022! Zoya Akhtar also shared a video with the script session of Jee Le Zaraa!