Priyanka Chopra hid her Matrix script in a vault!

Priyanka Chopra is a big star in Bollywood as well as Hollywood now! She has been doing many projects with well-known Hollywood filmmakers. The recent film she has completed doing and is doing its promotion is none other than The Matrix Resurrection. Priyanka Chopra who went for the promotion of her movie to the Late Night with Steven Meyers, was asked by Steven himself that how did she kept s the secret of being in a Matrix movie for so long!

To that, she replied, "that everyone in my vicinity is so terrified and everyone understands it that no one actually asked me. Everyone was excited but nobody asked me.' Priyanka tells us how she got the script for The Matrix Resurrection which is very funny, so she tells Steven that "She remembers when she got the script, which was also the first time she met Lana Wachowski, who is a very massive filmmaker and prolific it was intimidating. When she gave me the script which was freshly printed with my name written on it. Lana said Welcome to The Matrix! Priyanka took the script and she put that in a vault and if she wants to read she would read it under her blankets with a torch and see if nobody was watching her!"



