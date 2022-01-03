Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had a perfect end to their 2021!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always loved to spend quality time together because of being away from each other for months due to work, for example, Nick Jonas always has to be on tour with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas for their Jonas Brother band tour, and on the other side Priyanka Chopra is always travelling from India to USA and god knows where else for her film shoots.

Therefore, whenever they get a chance to spend time with each other they either spend it at their house with their dogs or they take up a long cruise vacation with their friends or family. Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were lucky enough to spend their New Year's eve together and get a long weekend holiday with each other from their busy schedules!

Hence, Nick and Priyanka decided to celebrate their New Year on a cruise ship! Not only that Priyanka is a sweetheart as she is let all her fans know about the special New Year eve she spent with her husband. The pictures tell us how intimate the vacay was and it was just what they needed to have from their busy work schedules!

We will see Priyanka Chopra soon promoting her film Citadel and she will also start working for her new Bollywood film Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which is directed by Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar!