Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ – Flawless Minimal Makeup Look

People can’t seem to get enough of Priyanka Chopra’s unique style and every look that she wears turns to gold. The actor is adorned with two of her pictures on Instagram that serve as nothing short of 2021 makeup inspiration.

The dewy look checks off with all the boxes with a minimal look – fluffy eyebrows, rosy eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Here is a minimal makeup look step by step:

Step 1: Start by applying a lightweight moisturizer on the face followed by a lightweight foundation that will give you a medium coverage on the face. Also, it will even out your skin tone while feeling weightless and will give you a matte finish on your face.

Step 2: Since her, looks are minimal steer clear of concealer and define your face instead of using the highlighter. To contour your face, use a brown shade and using a lighter shade to highlight the high points of your face.

Step 3: Here is a hack for you. Take a clear soap bar and a spoolie. Then wet it slightly, rub it on the soap and keep brushing out your brows. It works wonders.

Step 4: Apply the eyeshadow that goes with your outfit. Apply a mascara that will add some natural-looking volume to your eyelashes.

Step 5: Apply a lip gloss. Swipe up the copper shade all over your lips and highlight the inner corners with the gold one just like her.

Have you finished with your finishing touches? And that’s it. Now you are ready with the flawless minimal makeup like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’.