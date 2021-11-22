Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaves Nick Jonas a little worried as she announces her pregnancy

Yesterday the Jonas Brothers Family Roast was out on Netflix. In the show, all the close friends and family were there on the stage roasting the three brothers and their successful singing career. Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra was also one of them, as she was seen roasting her husband and the other two Jonas brothers on the stage! Priyanka steals the show and makes Nick Jonas hide away with her roasting!

These are the lines that she says in the show which makes Nick worried and charred:

“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” “Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have fewer followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram.” “Since we got married, people questioned our marriage. ‘Ah, it’s a publicity stunt. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother.” “We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet,” she said, referring to Kevin-Danielle who have two daughters and Joe-Sophie, who also have a daughter. “Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting…to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” this makes Nick's face go from charred to a bit worried. “I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean to be married to someone else,” she said as Nick left his seat to give her a kiss and a hug.

I mean look at these roasting lines, I would just say well done Priyanka, I mean you turned out to be the best roaster on the show as it made the audience roar with wohoos and claps!

On the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, even Joe's and Kevin's spouses also roasted them on the show! Other roasters on the show were Lilly Singh, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall, John Legend, Niall Horan and Dr Phil.