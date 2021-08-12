Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, and other celebs should say no to retouched photos like Vidya Balan did

Dabboo Ratnani has confirmed that Vidya Balan has a policy of not wanting her shoot images to be heavily photoshopped and retouched. The actress, who has faced criticism for her weight and braved the industry's body shaming, has made a commendable impact. Despite flak from the audience as well as industry insiders who have commented on her dressing, Vidya is looked up to. Now, there's her policy of breaking another beauty standard: that of retouching images.

Not only are celebrities expected to look perfect at all times, but even after magazine shoots, their pictures are retouched to remove any sign of blemishes or spots. Kartik Aaryan's Veet commercial had his features enhanced. Frozen 2's promo video had Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's waists slimmed to an unimaginable extent. And who can forget the debate of Maxim India retouching and smoothing Priyanka's armpit of all things!

Do you also think that celebs should take a stand against this like Vidya Balan did?