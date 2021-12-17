According to E-News,

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to lash out at a publication for addressing her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' and not by her own name, indirectly discarding her entire work. The actress shared the screengrabs of the said news story on her Instagram and wrote, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic franchises of all time and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'" Adding another screengrab of a news article in the same Instagram story, she wrote, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDB link in bio?" The actress also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in the story post.