Is Priyanka Chopra Really Going To Judge A show To See Who Is The Best Activist?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is preparing to host a reality TV programme in which individuals compete to be the best activist, in what appears to be a real-life version of Black Mirror. Yes, it's true. Usher, the singer of "Yeah" and "OMG," and actress Julianne Hough will join her on the judges' panel. CBS, the network that will telecast the show, made the announcement. It will be produced by Global Citizen, the same company that brought Coldplay and Jay-Z to India a few years ago through the Global Citizen Festival.





But that's not the strange part. The strange element is the show's concept, which has turned activism into a competition based on measures like online engagement, demonstrating that some individuals truly believe that caring for a cause is the best popularity contest weapon. There will be several types of activism, such as education, the environment, and health, and the activists competing will compete in rounds to see who will win. Making it through the bouncing house in Takeshi's Castle is the same as successfully raising attention to global warming or the healthcare system's collapse.





The show's creators believe this is an "inspiring" concept, as stated by CBS executive vice president Jack Sussman in a statement: "Combining philanthropy and entertainment, The Activist is a ground-breaking series positioned to inspire audiences." We're ecstatic to have Usher, Priyanka, and Julianne as part of the cast, bringing our CBS audience through the stories of impassioned changemakers from all over the world.”



