From Priyanka Chopra to Shah Rukh Khan, how these celebs spent their first salaries

The feeling of getting your first paycheque is nothing like anything in this world. Before making it big in Bollywood, several celebs had to do odd jobs at a young age which earned them their first paycheque. Here are some celebs and how they spent their first salaries.





Shah Rukh Khan The king of romance SRK is a big name now but his first salary was just 50 rupees. He used the money that he had earned at a Pankaj Udas concert, to buy a ticket to see the Taj Mahal.





Priyanka Chopra - Before ruling not just Bollywood but Hollywood also, PC had her share of ups and downs. Her first salary was 5000 which she got for an assignment right after being crowned Miss World. She gave it to her mother.





Arjun Kapoor - Arjun served as an AD on Kal Ho Naa Ho. He was given 35,000 as his first salary which he used in creating a new bank account.





Irrfan Khan - Irrfan had a humble beginning and his first salary was 25 rupees which he earned from giving tuition to students. He used it to buy a cycle for easy commute.