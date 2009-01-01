From Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty - celebs who own restaurants
The Bollywood film industry, just like many industries, is full of uncertainties. This is why many stars decide to invest their money into different types of business ventures for a stable source of income. Some invest in IPL teams, some in film production, while others in the hospitality sector. Here are some actors who own restaurants.
Priyanka Chopra - PC, after a successful career in Bollywood, is now doing amazingly well in Hollywood. She recently launched her restaurant called Sona in New York. It offers great delicacies and beautiful interiors.
Shilpa Shetty - Shilpa is known to be a fitness freak and is into Yoga also. She owns a luxurious club called Club Royalty in Mumbai which provides amazing food and great experience.
Chunky Pandey - Pandey is the owner of The Elbo Room, which is a British-styled pub in Khar, Mumbai. The restaurant, launched in 2009, offers all types of cocktails/mocktails and oriental cuisine.
Sunil Shetty - Sunil ventured into the restaurant business before any other Bollywood actor. He launched H20 more than a decade ago, which is located in Hotel Royal Inn, Mumbai. It is one of the most popular restaurants in the area.