Is Priyanka Chopra too big star for Bollywood now?

Priyanaka Chopra was a huge star in Bollywood two–three years ago, but I have a feeling her fan base has dropped. She's more well-known these days for her appearances with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at various events. Priyanaka Chopra wanted to make it big in Hollywood, so she took the very brave and bold step of moving to America to do so. However, she has harmed her chances in Bollywood, where younger and better actresses have made their mark.

In India, she has accomplished everything she can. She has a large mansion in Mumbai (where tiny one-bedroom flats may suffocate your middle-class blood), a Rolls Royce and a fleet of other luxury cars, a production company, 50+ films, and a National Award. This is akin to an overachiever accomplishing his or her goals.

She's now set her sights on Hollywood. She has a large crew supporting her with fashion, beauty, PR, and career options because she is already a major star in India. You can tell she's working hard to form connections and establish a reliable network. The tabloids have stories about her almost every day, and because Paps don't do anything for free, it's likely they got paid for it.





Now, what do you think?