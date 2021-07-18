Priyanka Chopra - the trailblazer

Priyanka Chopra turns 39 today. On her birthday, I am writing this appreciation post. One of the most talented and successful actresses in Indian cinema, PC started out with nothing and reached the top position with her sheer hard work. She decided to join Bollywood after winning the Miss World pageant. She had said that many thought that she was just another run-of-the-mill pageant with no brain.

But Priyanka made a successful debut and later proved her acting chops to everyone by playing a villain in 'Aitraaz.' It was the time when female villains were a rarity and many advised her to reject the offer. Since then, PC has given us some very memorable performances in films like 'Fashion', 'Barfi', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Mary Kom', '7 Khoon Maaf' etc.

In 'What's Your Raashee?', (one of her lesser-known films) Priyanka portrayed 12 different characters. PC would often faint on the sets due to exhaustion. After nailing it in Bollywood, PC ventured into Hollywood and has repeated the success in a foreign land.

Despite all the hate and trolling, she has been doing her work and achieving the level of success most can only dream of. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday.