Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone, who has better dressing sense?

It's nearly tough to choose just a few Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra looks that particularly stuck out on the catwalk since they always look flawless.

A new generation of style curators for celebrities, known as celebrity stylists, has exploded in popularity in Bollywood. These stylists would gather national and international trends, tailor them to the celebrity they were styling, and bingo, practically everyone was a style icon or aspired to be one.





How could Priyanka not be on the list of best-dressed? The actor and her musician husband Nick Jonas were named People's Best Dressed Couple for 2019, and her style has changed dramatically since she came to Hollywood. For her Hollywood appearances, international stylist Mimi Cuttrell is in charge, while for her Bollywood appearances, celebrity stylist Ami Patel is in charge. One of Priyanka's numerous looks that we adored was her MET gala ensemble.





Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone's stylist, knows how to style the long-legged beauty. Deepika's red carpet style was all about wearing high-voltage fashion gowns, and she absolutely loved Giambattista Valli for most of her red carpet looks at the beginning of the year. Her hair was tied in a tightly-pulled back neat bun, and her red carpet style was all about wearing high-voltage fashion gowns, and she absolutely loved Giambattista Valli for most of her red carpet looks. And now, as the year draws to a close, the actor has broken free from her tight bun and opted for a more relaxed mid-length haircut with some well-placed blonde highlights, which we are loving.





Now, you choose between the two beauties.



