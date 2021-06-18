Is Priyanka Chopra's confidence and social media influence the reason behind her success in Hollywood?

Priyanka Chopra isn't the first Indian actress to have Hollywood dreams, and she certainly won't be the last. What's noteworthy, though, is that she's definitely the most successful of the lot.

In fact, there was a point when Deepika Padukone was mistakenly called Priyanka by American paparazzi. The reason behind this is that while Priyanka isn't the sole Indian actor there, she's the one people recognise the most. Not only did the desi girl break the ceiling by being the first South Asian lead of an American show - Quantico - but she also went ahead to find herself in several other movies.

While former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai, tried her luck in Hollywood, she wasn't a force to reckon with as Priyanka is now. Why? I think it's because Priyanka knows what she's doing. She's confident and eloquent, and knows what she has to say. If you watch her interviews with Ellen, James Corden, Oprah, or Jimmy Kimmel, she's established a very outgoing, relatable persona. This makes her interviews interesting to watch. A lot of the Western audience flocks her interviews for the charm she exudes in these interviews. Her photoshoots in leading magazines such as Elle and Vogue bring her to international attention too. Furthermore, her appearances on red carpets with husband Nick Jonas, invitation to the Met Gala, announcing the Oscar nominations are just the tip of the iceberg. All these factors have immensely contributed to her overall appeal.

Where do you think Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone went wrong?