Is Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand 'Sona Home' worth the sky high prices?

Priyanka Chopra, the global sensation who is an actor, singer, and producer, is gradually and steadily expanding her venture. After launching her restaurant in New York, the actress has turned her attention to homeware, launching her brand 'Sona Home.' The new collection has an Indian flair, but it is drawing criticism from netizens for its 'exorbitantly high' prices.





A few weeks ago, the actor took to Instagram to promote her homeware brand with co-founder and friend Maniesh Goyal. Sona Home by Priyanka is a 45-piece tableware collection that includes everything from dinnerware to textiles and bar accessories.