Priyanka Chopra's super-expensive home decor brand 'Sona Home' is a big scam?

Tiger and Disha are yet to make their relationship official. Although they refuse to admit that they are dating, Disha has already gelled up with Tiger's family. Disha is in fact the closest to Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. She keeps hanging out with them like as if she's officially a part of their family.





Earlier, Tiger had talked about his rapport with Disha. He said that her nature made it easy to get along with her. "We have a lot in common and that's why we get along well. I have very few friends in the industry. There's Danny's uncle's (Denzongpa) son Rinzing, who is about to be launched soon, and Ranjit sir's son Jeeva. They are my childhood friends. Disha and I met during Baaghi and since we have similar interests and can laugh over silly things, we hang out together. She is very easy-going, with no tantrums. We go out for lunch every now and then and get clicked together," -Tiger





Well the two of them look great together. For a long time have been no rumours about the two so it's hard to conclude. But don't you think the two make a great pair?















