Priyanka Chopra's super-expensive home decor brand 'Sona Home' is a big scam?
Priyanka Chopra is not only an actress anymore but also a businesswoman. Over the years, she has achieved a lot of success, milestones, and fame. She has not only made her family proud but also her country. Priyanka Chopra has started her venture, 'Sona Home'. This venture deals with homeware products. The actress has been sharing videos and pictures of the new home décor line. As much as we all are so excited and happy for her, there are certain people out there who think this is a scam. They believe the home décor is way more expensive than it's worth. For example, the price of a coaster is around Rs. 4/4.5 thousand. The designs are vibrant and timeless refinement. Would you ever consider buying from 'Sona Home'?