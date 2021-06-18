Probably the best sunscreen I have ever used?

The Fixderma Shadow SPF 50 Cream has become a staple in my routine! It was recommended to me by my derm and I love her for introducing me to this!

I give it ️ ️ ️ ️ ️

It is suitable for all skin types and retails for ₹265 for 40gm (75g variant also available) and you can find it on Amazon & Fixderma Website and also in your local pharmacy.

MY EXPERIENCE:

It's a perfect budget sunscreen option that is so well-formulated sunscreen. The product has a nice cream-based texture which makes it easy to spread around the face. Since it’s a hybrid sunscreen it doesn’t leave a white cast and sits wonderfully under makeup!. Despite being a cream it doesn’t seem heavy on the skin or make it oily. On no makeup days, it gives me a nice dewy glow. It’s wonderful texture helps my reapplication frequency. All in all, I really recommend this to everyone ️

THE INGREDIENT LIST: Aqua, Octinoxate (sunscreen filter), Titanium Dioxide (sunscreen filter), Aluminium Hydroxide , Stearic Acid, Butyl Methoxy Dibenzoylmethane, Benzophone-4, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Propylene Gycol, Glycerol, Steareth-12, Acrylates Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-21, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Nicotinamide, Triethanolamine, Acrylates, Acrylates Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Fragrance