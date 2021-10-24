The problem of gender disparity must be addressed!!

Gender disparity has been a long term issue now. It is present in every area in one or another way.





Recently Tahira Kashyap, talks about gender disparity. As a writer, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has proved herself to be a strong female voice. She admits that the imbalance of the society between men and women is something that she believes in challenging all the time.





While giving her opinion, she said, "I totally think it should be addressed. I have a big problem with it, which is why every work of mine has always spoken about women liberation. [I’d like to see] women taking the front seat and for them to not be a plus one and to cherish their individuality. We contribute a lot and we need to be valued and appreciated".





Tahira is a strong personality. Do you believe Tahira will rock, if she joins politics?







