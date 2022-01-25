Producer's are fed up with Kartik's 'extremely unprofessional' behavior yet again

In an interview with India Today, Manish Shah, the producer of Shehzada revealed that Kartik Aaryan has threatened to walk out of the film if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would release in theater. If you're not aware, then let me inform you that Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Manish said, "The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theaters, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him."

Do you think Kartik should throw such tantrums? He's not even a big star so why does he think that producers and directors are going to listen to him? Due to this behavior he lost his previous film -Dostana 2. If this is how he's going to behave then, he can't succeed in an industry like Bollywood.