From promoting Karan's film to wishing Kareena on her b'day, Is Kangana trying to make peace with Bollywood?

Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest names in the industry today. She is not only a talented actress but more often than not, often finds herself in the public eye due to her controversial remarks on Bollywood. But seems like things are slowly getting better and chances are she is finally on her way to reconciliation.

And the reason for that being, Kangana’s support to a Karan Johar film 'Shershaah', which nobody was expecting and the more recent one, her sweetest birthday wishes to none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan! Kangana Ranaut wished the Heroine actress by writing, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all," along with a collage of Kareena's pictures.

Kangana has always been very critical of Bollywood and the way it works. Calling it a place full of nepotism, Kangana even went to use the term 'Bollywood Mafia' in some of her past interviews. But of late, the criticism has slowed down a bit. Especially since the promotions of her latest film 'Thalaivii' began.

Do you think Kangana is on her way to make peace with Bollywood?