Proof that Amber Heard was wronged in the Johnny Depp case

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard for defamation after she defined herself as a "public figure representation domestic abuse" in a 2018 article published in The Washington Post. Although Depp was not named in the article, he claimed it cost him acting roles. The actress countersued her ex-husband for $100 million after Depp's former lawyer Adam Walkman issued remarks regarding her abuse claims.





The jury was incorrect. It found that actress Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, awarding him a $15 million verdict in a lawsuit he filed against her on Wednesday. However, in my opinion, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard's countersuit for defamation was also incorrect. In Depp's $50 million suit against Heard and Heard's $100 million countersuit, the jury should have found neither party liable. To put it another way, no one should have won and everyone should have lost.