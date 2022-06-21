Proof that Koffee with Karan is scripted!
Of course, it is. It's nearly impossible to create or direct the entire show on spontaneity. A lot of effort is cast into creating the show. It's an entire process. Topics that will create a sensation, an uproar among fans, controversies etc are discussed are shared by the host and creative team and carried forward accordingly. But since Karan Johar shares this amazing liaison with his guests, he makes it look like a simple friendly conversation amongst friends. Always remember, if there is a camera there is a script. Nothing is real in front of the camera.