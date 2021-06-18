Protect your skin with this SPF enriched compact

am buying a lot of sunscreens nowadays and this compact powder is one of them. To know whether this powder sunscreen from lakme worth it or read below

Avoiding sunscreens as they feel sticky and oily on the skin? Lakme Sun Expert launches the first-ever sunscreen in a revolutionary powder compact format. Designed for India’s hot and humid weather, it provides matte, non-sticky broad-spectrum sun protection.

The high protection, matte sunscreen powder contains SPF 40 PA++ minerals that evenly spread on the skin. It forms a protective layer that blocks sun’s harmful UVA & UVB rays, so your skin is shielded from the damaging effects of sun-like tan, sunburn, dark spots, premature aging. It gives a matte, non-sticky after-feel and coverage for an even complexion.

Gently blend onto face and neck with applicator 20 minutes before sun exposure.

The texture of the compact is very smooth and finely milled. It glides on my face effortlessly but please avoid applying it with the applicator provided in it apply it with your damp beauty blender for best results.

It thoroughly mattifies my skin which I love. It will suit all skin type beauties. Although, my dry skin beauties will need some extra moisturisation beneath because it will accentuate your dry patches and flakiness.

It lasts for good about 3 hours on my extremely oily skin. But after that my nose and chin start become oily and shiny. Anyway, I don’t just rely on this powder sunscreen because it cannot give our skin enough protection I feel so. I make sure that I always apply a cream based sunscreen first and than do my regular makeup routine. All in all it is a great buy would you try this?