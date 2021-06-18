Protect your smile with The Body Shop Lip Juicer

We generally forget about our lips when it comes to skincare. Our lips being the most sensitive part of our face requires extra care and nourishment. I recently tested with The Body Shop- Lip Juicer and it took me back to my childhood days. The aroma, feel on my lips feels so gentle that I just couldn’t resist using it. It is 100% vegan, moisture-boosting balms, scented with irresistible smoothie-inspired combinations. With blends of naturally derived extracts and five mouth-watering fragrances, these Lip Juicers, easily glide onto your lips for a smooth, soft, and soothing finish. These super-cute lip balms are perfect for carrying with you everywhere you go. Loved the product, packaging, and everything around!