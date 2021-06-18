The protector -Sunscreen

Wearing sunscreen every day is a crucial part of your skincare routine, and without it, you are exposing the sensitive skin on your face to unnecessary damage from sun exposure.What product other than sunscreen protects us from sun damage, reduces our risk of skin cancer, prevents the early onset of wrinkles and works immediately upon application? It’s the best kept beauty secret that’s not really a secret.

Being exposed to the sun’s UV rays can also cause sunspots (also known as “age spots” or “liver spots”), which is a culprit in increasing the look of aging. Sunspots are caused by hyperpigmentation of the skin and are typically flat areas of discolored skin that can be different shades of brown.

One of the best ways to reduce the risk of skin cancer is to wear sunscreen. The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least an SPF of 15, but the higher the number, the better the UV protection.

Wearing sunscreen does not mean that you can stay out longer in the sun. Sunscreens cannot protect against all of the sun's radiation.There are various types of sunscreens available in many forms (e.g., cream, lotion, gel, stick, spray, lip balm).

Apply sunscreen generously to all exposed skin 30 minutes before sun exposure. As a general guide, use 1 ounce (30 grams) to cover your entire body. Reapply the sunscreen after swimming or sweating or drying off with a towel or if it has rubbed off. If you are outside for long periods, reapply sunscreen every 2 hours. If you are using the lip balm form, apply to the lip area only. The spray form is flammable. If using the spray, avoid smoking when applying this medication and do not use or store it near heat or open flame. When applying sunscreen to the face, be careful to avoid contact with the eyes. If the sunscreen gets in your eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Sun Damage is one of the many causes of uneven skin tones and daily sun cream helps to prevent those effects. One of the most obvious and notable benefits of sunscreen is that it protects your skin against the sun's broad spectrum of harmful UV rays. Sunscreen actually minimizes the penetration of UV rays into the skin and the triggering of a variety of skin disorders. Even the mildest of sunburns can have damaging effects so it is important to protect your skin.

It also Protects Against The Visible Signs of Premature Aging. We all want youthful, radiant, and healthy looking skin. But overexposure to sunlight can increase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. In other words, using sunscreen can help protect against the harmful effects of premature aging or skin aging. Reduces Risk of Cancer Fortunately, sunscreen is very effective in reducing the risk of developing a variety of skin cancers, especially melanoma. This type of skin cancer is known to be extremely aggressive and can be life-threatening for many women, particularly those in their 20s. However, you must apply sunscreen daily to see the cumulative protection over the days and months. Healthy Skin "skin is healthier overall when you use sunscreen." Essential proteins in the skin like keratin are protected when sunscreen is applied. These proteins are primarily responsible for keeping the skin smooth and healthy both in appearance and function. Choosing a Product Most clients dread the thoughts of wearing sunscreen every day. Many worry that the sunscreen lotions will cause them to break out, make their skin appear oily, and worst of all they will smell like sunscreen all day! Thankfully, skin care products have come a long way and you won't need to apply old school slimy sunscreen every day in order to achieve the great benefits of daily sunscreen use. The type of product you use will depend on the length of time you plan to spend out in the sun and the activities you'll be doing, but for our purposes, we will focus on sunscreen products that are best for daily use, not a day at the beach. Unfortunately for most, a normal day does not include extended periods of time out in the sun. That means your daily sun exposure protection probably doesn't need to be over 35 to 50 SPF, though you will want to find a cream that has broad-spectrum protection to ensure you are protected from all the sun's harmful rays - we won't get into the details, but there are a few different types. In addition, you will also want to consider your skin type when selecting a product. Allergy or acne-prone skin will benefit from fragrance- and preservative-free products, while those with dry skin will want to seek out daily moisturizers with sunscreen added. It is all about finding the right sunscreen products for you, your skin, and your routine. The SPF works to defend against the sun's harmful effects of UV rays. If your skin is particularly sensitive, we’ve also developed a mineral face sunscreen that can easily be applied underneath makeup. This formula not only protects against UVA and UVB rays, but also against blue light. Applying sunscreen daily may seem like an unnecessary step to add to your skincare regimen, especially if you are just going from the car to your office and back again, but it is crucial to maintaining the health of your skin.