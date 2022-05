PSY has entered Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 5th time in his whole career. In the week of May 14th, the title track of Psy's 9th album 'That That' debuted at #80 on the Hot100.





Also, "That That" debuted at #2 on both the 'Digital Song Sales' chart and the 'Top Selling Songs' chart, also hitting its peak at #4 on the 'Hot Trending Songs' chart on Billboard.





Congratulations PSY and Suga!!