The duo's mv hit 100 million views on Youtube and PNation also released a full interview of PSY and Suga opening up about the mv and their past achievements.

PSY opened up K-Pop to the US back in 2012 when BTS didn't even make their debut. Suga always looked up to PSY and had dreams of making it big in the industry. When BTS started gaining a huge audience in the USA in 2017, Suga was really grateful to PSY and wanted to meet him.

PSY on the other hand shared how he was stunned by BTS's talent and their synchronised dance choreography. He was really impressed by them back when BTS was still new in the industry.

Check out the interview below to hear what Suga and PSY have to say about each other and their hit song.