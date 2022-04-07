PSY to finally make a comeback after 5 years this month

The legend is coming back! PSY is finally coming up with new music after 5-year hiatus as a singer.





PSY's official account dropped a clip from a concert in 2013. In the video, PSY mentions that his hit song 'Champion' was released in 2002. Then 10 years, another viral hit 'Gangnam Style' was made. Thus, PSY said fans to expect a sensational song like 'Gangnam Style' in 2022. Seems like PSY has a ritual of releasing a viral song every 10 years.





His last album "PSY 8th 4X2 = 8" was released 5 years ago in May 2017. He's been inactive as a singer but has built up the company named 'P NATION' with artists like Jessi, Hyuna, Dawn, Crush, and Heize under it.





His 9th album is expected to release on 29th April 2022, 6 PM KST. Are you excited to see what kind of sensational music he'll come up with next?