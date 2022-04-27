The legendary K-Pop solo artist and CEO of PNation who released his record-breaking track "Gangnam Style" in 2012 is back.

His star-studded album 'Ssada 9' consists of 12 tracks in collaboration with K-Pop stars like Suga of BTS, Jessi, Tablo, Suzy, Hwasa, Crush, Heize and Song Si Kyung.

Suga produced the title track "That That" which was also the first mv to be released. The mv is set on a cowboy theme where Suga and PSY are seen dancing. Fans are excited and supportive of Suga's participation in the track.

The fact that Suga didn't even debut back in 2012 when "Gangnam Style" hit the global charts and now he is producing PSY's song is proof that Suga is himself a genius and a legend like PSY.