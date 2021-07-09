Is the public pressure forcing Alia Bhatt to go to Hollywood as the actor now joins Hollywood talent agency WME

It is not rocket science when one says that Alia Bhatt has been one of the most successful actresses in the past couple of years, if not the most! The actress has proved her mantle by delivering stunning hard hitting performances in movies like Raazi, Udta Punjab and India's official entry to Oscars 2020 Gully Boy.





But having said that things haven't always been going uphill especially the flak that the actress had to face during the time of her last release Sadak 2. There has been a new section of audiences that have very strong opinions about the way the entire Industry works. The topic of discussion mostly being how star-kids are just gifted ample opportunities while outsiders are usually sidelined and how nepotism is actually promoting mediocrity in Bollywood.





And Alia Bhatt is usually projected as the ultimate star-kid being heavily backed by Karan Johar and not to mention Karan Johar is himself facing a lot of hate on the internet as the Godfather of all star-kids. Result being Alia is often subjected to abusive, hateful trolling on the internet, her movies are subjected to piracy and fan-made bans which of course isn't good for business and the public image of any actor in general.





Considering this scenario, it isn't actually surprising that the actress has finally chosen to live the Hollywood dream and try her luck there. I think she can do real good in Hollywood. Your thoughts?