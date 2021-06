Ever come across a lip balm which not only nourishes your lips but also comes in an extremely cute looking macaron shaped container.

Presenting Nykaa Lip Crush Macaron Lip Balm!





Enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E it delivers long lasting moisture to my lips. I love the light tint it gives. Smells great and is something I use every day to protect my lips from the sun.





This product is available in multiple shades but my favourite is the shade – Vanilla 07.