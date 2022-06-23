  1. Home
Pudu Named After NCT's Haechan Passes Away

The pudu named after NCT member Haechan has passed away.


On June 28, Delaware DNREC's official handle tweeted out that the Brandywine Zoo's three-year-old southern pudu Haechan had passed away. It had been only six months since he had been shifted from the Los Angeles Zoo to Delaware.



Born at the LA Zoo in 2018, the pudu gained international attention due to his uncanny resemblance to NCT's Haechan. Following this, NCT's fans won the Facebook fundraiser to sponsor the tiny deer and he too was named Haechan.



Considered an incredible ambassador for his species, the pudu had its own Twitter account where fans would get updates about pudu Haechan aka Minisun.



Meanwhile, Haechan along with the rest of NCT 127 had visited the pudu in May 2019 at the LA Zoo.

K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 7 hours ago

BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops teaser for his upcoming pre-release 'MORE'

BTS' J-Hope has dropped a preview of his pre-release track!



On June 29, the BTS member released a teaser for the pre-release single 'MORE.' Giving a sneak peek of the pre-release, the teaser also revealed that the song will be released at 1 PM KST i.e. 9:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 1.



Meanwhile, J-Hope will be releasing his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15, making him the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.



Additionally, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.

K POP
Posted by Chaetzy . 8 hours ago

Where Are They Now? - The 'Sixteen' Contestants

With TWICE in their 7th year and us being graced with a Nayeon x Jiwon interaction and a Somi x Chaeyoung interaction back to back, it's the right to do the 'Where are SIXTEEN contestants now?' thing. So in the order of their ranks, here's where the SIXTEEN girls are now:



Rank 1 - Nayeon


Nayeon went on to become a member of TWICE as their centre and lead vocalist. She is also the first member to go solo, releasing her solo album 'IM NAYEON' in June 2022 with 'POP!' as the title track.



Rank 2 - Jeongyeon


Jeongyeon went on to debut as TWICE's lead vocalist but is currently on an on and off hiatus again due to health issues.



Rank 3 - Dahyun


Dahyun debuted as TWICE's lead rapper and sub vocalist.



Rank 4 - Mina


Mina debuted as TWICE's main dancer and sub vocalist.



Rank 5 - Sana


Sana debuted as TWICE's sub vocalist.



Rank 6 - Chaeyoung


Chaeyoung debuted as TWICE's main rapper and sub vocalist.



Rank 7 - Jihyo


Jihyo debuted as TWICE's leader and main vocalist.



Rank 8 - Tzuyu


Added to TWICE's final line-up through public voting, Tzuyu debuted as the lead dancer, visual and sub vocalist.



Rank 9 - Momo


While Momo had been eliminated in the 4th round, she was brought back by JYP to debut with TWICE. She debuted with TWICE as their main dancer, sub rapper and sub vocalist.



Rank 10 - Chaeryeong


Chaeryeong is the only SIXTEEN contestant who did not leave JYP Entertainment post her elimination. She went on to debut with JYPE's 5 member girl group ITZY in 2019.



Rank 11 - Minyoung


Minyoung departed from JYPE and left the idol industry. She currently works at an international school and resurfaced after six years by opening her YouTube channel. In 2021, she released the single "Midnight" under the name "Myssong".



Rank 12 - Somi


After SIXTEEN, Somi competed in MNet's survival show 'Produce 101' and ranked first, thus debuting in I.O.I. Post I.O.I's disbandment, she was rumoured to debut in ITZY. However, she left JYPE in 2018 and debuted under TheBlackLabel with 'Birthday' in 2019.


Rank 13 - Natty


Natty left JYPE in 2017 and competed on the MNet survival show 'Idol School.' However she ranked 13th and could not debut. She then made her solo debut with 'Nineteen' in 2020 under Swing Ent.  



Rank 14 - Jiwon


Jiwon left JYPE as soon as SIXTEEN ended. She then competed on the MNet survival show 'Idol School.' Ranking 6th, she made to the final line-up and debuted in fromis_9.



Rank 15 - Eunsuh

Eunsuh left JYPE and also joined MNet's 'Idol School' in 2017 but did not debut as she placed 14th. As of now she only shares dance videos to her Instagram.



Rank 16 - Chaeyeon


In 2017, Chaeyeon also decided to leave JYPE and singed with WM Ent. In 2018, she competed in MNet's Produce 48, where finished in 12th place and debuted as a member of IZ*ONE. Post IZ*ONE's disbandment she participated in 'Street Woman Fighter.'  

K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 8 hours ago

BTS' Jhope's 'MORE' Official Teaser has released on today
BTS' Jhope's upcoming solo debut teaser of 'MORE' has released on today. Are you all excited for his solo debut?
K POP
Posted by YeetLix . 10 hours ago

NCT's Subunit WayV Set To Make A Comeback Soon

WayV is finally making a comeback!



On June 29, five WayV members announced via live that they would be making a comeback soon. 'WayV is coming,' Xiaojun, the group's main vocalist, revealed.



This would be their first comeback since 'Kick Back,' which released in March last year. Thanking their fans for waiting so long, WayV's Ten said, "I want to thank all of you for being together with us until now. We are preparing for many stages in the future too so please look forward to it and WayV will show you various appearances so hwaiting!"



With Ten back from China after 9 months, it appears the group will be making a comeback later this year. However, no statement has been made regarding Lucas' and Winwin's participation in the upcoming comeback.



Meanwhile, WayV were a part of the collaboration between NCT and Sanrio.

K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 10 hours ago

Sf9's 'Trauma' Japanese Version Official Lyric Video
The Japanese Version of this song is addicting and beautiful.
K POP
Posted by Shine Together . 10 hours ago

Rocket Punch's has released their Japanese Song 1st Single 'Fiore'
This song is so beautifu, nice l and sweet.
K POP
Posted by Chaetzy . 10 hours ago

#SaveOneDropTwo Fovourite 'Dumb' K-pop song!
K POP
Posted by 🖤RÊÑÉ$MËÈ_BTS🖤 . 11 hours ago

BTS V
K POP
Posted by 🖤RÊÑÉ$MËÈ_BTS🖤 . 11 hours ago

BTS my universe
