Pudu Named After NCT's Haechan Passes Away

With TWICE in their 7th year and us being graced with a Nayeon x Jiwon interaction and a Somi x Chaeyoung interaction back to back, it's the right to do the 'Where are SIXTEEN contestants now?' thing. So in the order of their ranks, here's where the SIXTEEN girls are now:









Rank 1 - Nayeon





Nayeon went on to become a member of TWICE as their centre and lead vocalist. She is also the first member to go solo, releasing her solo album 'IM NAYEON' in June 2022 with 'POP!' as the title track.









Rank 2 - Jeongyeon





Jeongyeon went on to debut as TWICE's lead vocalist but is currently on an on and off hiatus again due to health issues.









Rank 3 - Dahyun





Dahyun debuted as TWICE's lead rapper and sub vocalist.









Rank 4 - Mina





Mina debuted as TWICE's main dancer and sub vocalist.









Rank 5 - Sana





Sana debuted as TWICE's sub vocalist.









Rank 6 - Chaeyoung





Chaeyoung debuted as TWICE's main rapper and sub vocalist.









Rank 7 - Jihyo





Jihyo debuted as TWICE's leader and main vocalist.









Rank 8 - Tzuyu





Added to TWICE's final line-up through public voting, Tzuyu debuted as the lead dancer, visual and sub vocalist.









Rank 9 - Momo





While Momo had been eliminated in the 4th round, she was brought back by JYP to debut with TWICE. She debuted with TWICE as their main dancer, sub rapper and sub vocalist.









Rank 10 - Chaeryeong





Chaeryeong is the only SIXTEEN contestant who did not leave JYP Entertainment post her elimination. She went on to debut with JYPE's 5 member girl group ITZY in 2019.









Rank 11 - Minyoung





Minyoung departed from JYPE and left the idol industry. She currently works at an international school and resurfaced after six years by opening her YouTube channel. In 2021, she released the single "Midnight" under the name "Myssong".









Rank 12 - Somi





After SIXTEEN, Somi competed in MNet's survival show 'Produce 101' and ranked first, thus debuting in I.O.I. Post I.O.I's disbandment, she was rumoured to debut in ITZY. However, she left JYPE in 2018 and debuted under TheBlackLabel with 'Birthday' in 2019.





Rank 13 - Natty





Natty left JYPE in 2017 and competed on the MNet survival show 'Idol School.' However she ranked 13th and could not debut. She then made her solo debut with 'Nineteen' in 2020 under Swing Ent.









Rank 14 - Jiwon





Jiwon left JYPE as soon as SIXTEEN ended. She then competed on the MNet survival show 'Idol School.' Ranking 6th, she made to the final line-up and debuted in fromis_9.









Rank 15 - Eunsuh

Eunsuh left JYPE and also joined MNet's 'Idol School' in 2017 but did not debut as she placed 14th. As of now she only shares dance videos to her Instagram.









Rank 16 - Chaeyeon





In 2017, Chaeyeon also decided to leave JYPE and singed with WM Ent. In 2018, she competed in MNet's Produce 48, where finished in 12th place and debuted as a member of IZ*ONE. Post IZ*ONE's disbandment she participated in 'Street Woman Fighter.'