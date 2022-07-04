PURPLE KISS To Make A Comeback In July

PURPLE KISS are already ready for a comeback!









On July 4, the rookie girl group tweeted an article via social media to announce their July comeback. This will mark their second 2022 comeback, only four months following the release of their 3rd mini-album, 'memeM,' in March this year.









As of now, no announcement has been made regarding the comeback date, album name or title track.









PURPLE KISS debuted in March 2021 with their first mini-album 'Into Violet' and are the first girl group to debut under RBW Entertainment since MAMAMOO in 2014.