Put the Spotlight on Harshvarrdhan Kapoor; what do you think?

Till now Harshvarrdhan Kapoor made 3 appearances that hit the talk of the town but couldn't get that much success. Ray's fourth film Spotlight's promo teaser is out and let us know what do you think of it?





As the name and the teaser suggests, Vasan Bala's Spotlight is about an actor who has divine looks but no acting skill. When the actor meets a 'didi', and then everything around him changes. Watch the promo teaser here and share your thoughts. Harshvarrdhan will be seen as the lead along with others, though we don't know who is the mysterious 'didi'.