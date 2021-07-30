Quick Morning Routine For Your Busy Days

If you are waking up with the tangled hair, swollen face, puffy eyes, and never-ending snoozing your alarms in the morning then here is a quick 10 minutes morning routine for you to stay fresh throughout the day. The retention of the fluid causes dull skin, puffiness, and tangled hair.

Here are few tips that every girl should follow in the morning:

First Things First, Prep Your Skin

Start your day by washing with a cleanser that suits your skin. The cleanser helps to remove all the impurities, dirt, and any product residue which you may have remained from your nighttime skincare routine. Followed by this, use a toner to restore the skin’s pH balance and tighten the pores. Next, apply the moisturizer which is non-greasy and lightweight. Then use a jade roller so that the moisturizer penetrates deeper and to get rid of the puffiness.

Makeup To The Rescue

Instead of doing makeup, just use the CC cream which suits your skin, and blend it very well using a foundation brush or a makeup sponge. CC cream helps to protect your skin from sun damage and also gives the right amount of coverage. Don’t use eyeshadow. Then apply mascara to define your lashes. Who can say no to a little eye makeup? So, apply a kajal because it helps to conceal puffy eyes. Then apply lipstick which will complete your look.

Apply A Hair Serum

Don’t forget your hair, when you prep your skin. Apply hair serum to your dry or wet hair so they are manageable, easy to detangle, and are frizz-free. Also, it gives shine to your hair and adds vibrancy to your tresses.

Don’t Skip The Deodorant

After acne breakout, there is one thing that every girl hate has to be the body odour. Even after your refreshing shower, don’t skip using a deodorant.