A Quiet Place 2 will release soon; here are my top 3 picks of horror-thriller

How does it feel when you can't breathe or speak or see but know there's an unknown danger? It feels horrific right? Here I am giving my top 3 picks of horror thrillers where there are no ghostly souls but a lot of jump scares. Ready?

Hush

Hush is directed by Mike Flanagan. When it comes to horror thrillers, Mike does his trick, hands down! Starring Kate Siegel as the lead, this movie will keep you at the edge of your seat and at your feet. In the movie, Kate plays a deaf writer who gets into big trouble and struggles to fight a masked killer.

Bird Box

Bird Box is one of my favourite horror thrillers. In this movie, you can't see, if you face the creature you are going to die. Starring Sandra Bullock as the lead character the film has its own mystery to play. Watch it and you won't regret it.

Don't Breathe

Three friends barge into a house to steal the money only to find out that the blind man is tremendously dangerous. If you breathe, he gets to feel it and kills them. A very mind-boggling film starring Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto. Don't Breathe 2 is also on the roll.

Let us know your favourites.