Qurez Mattifying Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++An amazing sunscreen find perfect for summers!

Hi! I'm Harsha and this is my first ever post. Starting off this journey with a skincare must have product review: a sunscreen ! Qurez Mattifying Sunscreen has been a rage all over the skincare enthusiasts on social media and for all the right reasons. • I shall start with the ingredients which the brand keeps on changing to make the product better with every batch - DM Water, Aloe vera leaf extract, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (and) Aqua (and) Decyl Glucoside (and) Propylene Glycol (and) Xanthan Gum, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Micronized Titanium Dioxide, Vegetable glycerine, Sorbitan Olivate, Matcha green tea, Allantoin, Coco - Caprylate / Caprate, Sodium Gluconate, Vitamin E, The SUNSCREEN filters in these are Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, Micronized Titanium Dioxide which makes this one a hybrid sunscreen ( a mix of inorganic and organic sunscreen aka physical and chemical sunscreen) • Suitable for : Normal to very oily skin. Might not suit dry skin if not well moisturised • How to Use : Use the two finger method or take coin sized product, reapply every three hours . Pat, don't rub. It will give patchy appearance. • My experience : Since they have constantly been changing the formulation, I keep having various experiences. I have loved and disliked few versions. The current formulation has good sun protection BUT it needs to be applied in a specific way only as said in How To Use. I have tried rubbing it in which lead to serious white cast and patchiness. • Will I repurchase? Yes, I have already got 5 backups of this! Apart from the application isse I don't have any problem with it and it has secured a safe place in my vanity. • Retails for ₹450/50gm Hope you liked this review, more coming to you soon Stay safe and healthy you all Love