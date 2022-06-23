R. Kelly drug trafficking case: Here's the complete timeline

Kelly was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, bribery, and sex trafficking last year. Kelly was found to be at the helm of a criminal conspiracy to recruit and coerce girls, boys, and women into sex by the jury. Several victims established a pattern during the trial, where they would see Kelly at a show or out in public, and an associate of Kelly would hand them a phone number to call. They would then become entangled in a system of sexual and psychological abuse. Kelly made his victims perform sexual acts for his pleasure (which he often filmed). He imposed strict restrictions on where his victims could go and who they could speak with. And he forced them to write letters or videotape themselves while claiming they were acting freely.





Before the judge handed down Kelly's sentence, seven women made statements to and about him, as well as about the abuse they endured. Kelly never looked at his accusers. "We will be able to live again."





This rigmarole has become full of disgrace and it many people want to know if Kelly will challenge courts decision.