R Madhavan’s son proves that an Actor’s child doesn't necessarily have to become an actor!

R Madhavan's son Vedaant has already started his preparation for the Olympics and has moved to Dubai with his parents Madhavan and Sarita. This is a true example of star kid using it's privilege at it's best by discovering his true potential. Star Kids are extremely privileged, not only by money but with a Nourishing environment where their dreams are not slaughtered unlike the rest of middle-class brown families. Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor are the best example of star kids who entered Bollywood because they couldn't figure out anything else, or didn't want to try the hard way in life. I won't deny that actors like Farhan Akhtar are the best product of Nepotism. Their work shouts passion and they have made the most out of their privilege. R.Madhavan’s son, Vedaant has set an amazing example of trying new things. Isn't that's how it should be?