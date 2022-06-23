Is R Madhavan underrated as an actor?
With "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein" is a movie that every child born in the 1990s adores, and it helped us fall in love with R. Madhavan. His acting and dimples both convinced her that he was desperate for Maddy. Sharma jee is the favourite of everyone. Apart from Tanu Weds Manu and 3 Idiot, Madhav has given outstanding performances in a number of films.
Despite being a Southern celebrity, Madhavan is the most versatile Indian actor you will ever see and is yet incredibly underappreciated in Bollywood. Madhavan has played a crucial role in each of these movies, and how! Rang De Basanti, a coming-of-age movie that portrays patriotism unlike any other, 13B, a funny horror movie, and Tanu Weds Manu are just a few examples.