Racket Boys on Netflix is a story of yours, a story of mine

A new K-drama series is currently streaming on Netflix which has a very beautiful message in it.

The Racket Boys is a sports drama that has already uploaded two episodes on Netflix tells the story of a middle-class family and a teen group who plays badminton in their school. How they get enrolled in the competition, how they struggled while the matches have been unveiled in detail. Every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST, they release their episodes. So far they have shown promise to the audience. And, I really liked it. Though I am not a sports person myself, I really liked the plot and could relate to middle-class family problems. The show features Jung Bo-hun, Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra, and Park Hyo Joo in lead roles.

The story has much to unravel and that is what I am waiting for. The teen boys who call themselves The Racket Boys are doing a great job in acting. I have started watching it. Would you?