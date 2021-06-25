Raftaar and Badshah are nothing in front of Honey Singh because he is a legend

After giving some mind blowing songs like angrezi beat, main sharabi, lungi dance, blue eyes etc and gaining a huge stardom, Honey Singh suddenly went missing around 2016-17. It happened after almost a decade of honey Singh in the industry, at a time when every little kid from the street would know know his song by heart. Our dearest Honey disappeared and

It was really shocking for everyone as all of us missed grooving to his beats.

Later he revealed that he got into alcoholism and was struggling with bipolar disorder.

After his come back, he has given few songs but none of them are as good as the old Honey Singh songs. But for me and every gen z kid, Honey Singh will always remain a legend it's just not his time.

Don't you think the same?