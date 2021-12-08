Raghav Juyal is dating a Swedish girl , not Shakti Mohan!!

Not Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal has been dating a Swedish girl named Sara Arrhusius, who works as an intimacy coordinator. The two started dating in 2018.

According to sources, "Raghav and Sara met on a trek in India. She was visiting India with her mother back then. However, during the trek, the two fell in love,". Sara also visited Raghav on the sets of DancePlus6





Isn't it shocking to know that Raghav and Shakti are not dating each other?