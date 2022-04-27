Rain to host 'Street Man Fighter' prequel 'Be Mbitious'

'Be Mbitious' is an upcoming survival show in which solo dancers will compete, in order to be a part of the brand new crew. The crew will later participate in 'Street Man Fighter'. Singer and actor Rain will not only host the show but also act as a mentor to the contestants.





'Street Woman Fighter' had a lot of craze last year, which lead to another show for teen girls called 'Street Girls Fighter'. The shows usually had 8-9 dance crews who compete with each other, in order to become the no. 1 crew.





Now before 'Street Man Fighter' premieres, Mnet is coming up with this show 'Be Mbitious'. The show will provide opportunities to dancers who are not part of an active group. Numerous dancers, Kpop idols, and medal-winning professionals are expected to compete in this show.





'Be Mbitious' is set to premiere on May 24. Meanwhile, 'Street Man Fighter' will begin to air later this summer. Will you tune int?