Rainy season, and here are my 3 go-to Romantic movies; what are yours?

The rainy season is all about romance and 'Chai-pakoda' and what goes best with this combo? A romantic movie to just feel that love is still in the air not just this virus, making us feel more alive and positive that good things will happen at the end. Here are my 3 favourite picks, what about you?





Letters to Juliet

Amanda Seyfried and Christopher Egan starring 'Letters to Juliet' is my most favourite movie because it made me taught that never stop believing in love.





Leap Year

Leap Year, is another go-to movie starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode, it's a rom-com that shows love can drive you crazy and no matter what you do, you will always feel you are losing out on something if you are not with your loved ones.





Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor featuring Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will always be my muse when I am feeling sad or not right state of mind. It made me believe in friendship and love and taught me that we collect memories not to feel sad but cherish them in our life.





These are mine let us know yours.